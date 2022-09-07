LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – ,”No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board.” Babar Azam at the toss – ,”We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that’s why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Out Of Sorts India Face Tricky Afghanistan

Check out the playing 11 here: Also Read - PAK vs AFG LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live in India

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi Also Read - PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 7 Wednesday

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Pitch report: “Same colour on the pitch, dark grey. By the time the match starts it becomes a little lighter. Same pitch Pakistan played HK, but this looks much better. Hitting straight is the way to go, but toss will be huge psychologically. On this pitch, it’ll be difficult to chase 140+. But the team that wins the toss should bowl first.”

Check out updates from the match here: