LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan On Top With Quick Wickets

Pakistan VS Afghanistan 3rd ODI

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan posted 268 runs in 50 overs all thanks to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's fifties, now Afghanistan will look to chase this total.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan VS Afghanistan 268/8 (50.0) 27/1 (8.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.12) AFG need 242 runs in 248 balls at 5.85 rpo Last Wicket: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) lbw b Faheem Ashraf 5 (15) - 17/1 in 5.2 Over Ibrahim Zadran 0 * (8) 0x4, 0x6 Riaz Hassan 14 (29) 2x4, 0x6 Mohammad Wasim (0.4-0-1-0) * Faheem Ashraf (4-1-10-1)

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The side have already won the series now they are looking for a clean sweep this will definitely build their confidence for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

The fifties from Babar Azam (60 runs) and Mohammad Rizwan (67 runs) helped Pakistan post 268 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets. Afghanistan dismantled the Men in Green middle-order but contributions from Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz was enough to put PAK over the line.

AFG vs PAK Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

