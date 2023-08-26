Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan On Top With Quick Wickets

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan posted 268 runs in 50 overs all thanks to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's fifties, now Afghanistan will look to chase this total.

Published: August 26, 2023 9:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ibrahim Zadran

0* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Riaz Hassan

14 (29) 2x4, 0x6

Mohammad Wasim

(0.4-0-1-0)*

Faheem Ashraf

(4-1-10-1)
LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The side have already won the series now they are looking for a clean sweep this will definitely build their confidence for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

The fifties from Babar Azam (60 runs) and Mohammad Rizwan (67 runs) helped Pakistan post 268 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets. Afghanistan dismantled the Men in Green middle-order but contributions from Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz was enough to put PAK over the line.

AFG vs PAK Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Live Updates

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Just 1 from the over. Afghanistan need 201 in 24 overs AFG 68/5 (26)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Just 1 from this over as well. PAK got a strong grip over this match AFG 64/5 (24)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Just 1 from the over. AFG 63/5 (23)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: OUT!! another one down. Pakistan is wreaking havoc here with the ball. Half the Afghanistan team is back in the pavilion. Gulbadin Naib the latest man walking back. Agha Salman gets his first. AFG 62/4 (21.4)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: OUT!! Shadab gets another set batter and this time it is Shahidi. Afghanistan is in big trouble. AFG 61/4 (20.4)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: OUT!! Riaz Hassan departs. Shadab Khan with the breakthrough. He gets out after scoring 34 off 66 balls. AFG 60/3 (20.1)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: MAIDEN! from Shadab Khan. Another wicket here can derail AFG in this chase. AFG 58/2 (19)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: 2 from the second over. Shahidi and Riaz are not taking much risk here. Good approach from both of them. AFG 58/2 (18)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Just 1 from Shadab’s third over. They are building pressure on the Afghan batters here by funneling down the runs. AFG 56/2 (17)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Three singles from the over. AFG 55/2 (16)

