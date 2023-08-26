Home

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq Give Pakistan Steady Start

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The side have already won the series now they are looking for a clean sweep this will definitely build their confidence for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam on toss: We’ll bat first. The pitch looks very dry. Little bit of grass and the first ten overs will be crucial. We’ll try to put runs on the board and then put pressure on them. We’ll try to win this game. Everyone’s excited. We have four changes. We are pretty satisfied. We are trying different combinations in this match. We’ll try to give our best today also. Today’s pitch is different from the ones we had in the LPL. I think it’s a good pitch. I think 280-290 is a good total.

Hashmatullah Shahidi on toss: Last game was very good. Today is a new and fresh day, we’ll try to come back and win. We don;t get enough chances. We are playing some very good cricket in the last two years. We’ll try to play good cricket. Our aim will be try and win. We have made two changes. Gulbadin and Fareed are in.

AFG vs PAK Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

