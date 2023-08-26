Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq Give Pakistan Steady Start
live

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq Give Pakistan Steady Start

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Updated: August 26, 2023 3:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Fakhar Zaman

9* (11) 2x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq

1 (14) 0x4, 0x6

Fazalhaq Farooqi

(2.1-0-10-0)*

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

(2-2-0-0)
LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The side have already won the series now they are looking for a clean sweep this will definitely build their confidence for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam on toss: We’ll bat first. The pitch looks very dry. Little bit of grass and the first ten overs will be crucial. We’ll try to put runs on the board and then put pressure on them. We’ll try to win this game. Everyone’s excited. We have four changes. We are pretty satisfied. We are trying different combinations in this match. We’ll try to give our best today also. Today’s pitch is different from the ones we had in the LPL. I think it’s a good pitch. I think 280-290 is a good total.

Hashmatullah Shahidi on toss: Last game was very good. Today is a new and fresh day, we’ll try to come back and win. We don;t get enough chances. We are playing some very good cricket in the last two years. We’ll try to play good cricket. Our aim will be try and win. We have made two changes. Gulbadin and Fareed are in.

AFG vs PAK Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Live Updates

  • 3:28 PM IST

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Finally, a good over for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman managed to score two boundaries. Ten runs from the over.

    PAK 16/0 (5)

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Back-to-back maiden by Mujeeb Ur Rahman what a great bowling performance by the pacer.

    PAK 6/0 (4)

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Boundary from the last over and Pakistan managed to score only four runs in the third over.
    PAK 6/0 (3)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Maiden over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, What a great start by Afghanistan. The side is looking to put pressure on openers to scalp some quick wickets.

      PAK 2/0 (2)

    • 3:08 PM IST

      LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: One over is done and dusted, and Pakistan managed to score two runs. Both the batters are taking time. It was a nice over-by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

      PAK 2/0 (1)

    • 3:03 PM IST

      LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq came to start the proceedings for Pakistan.

    • 3:02 PM IST

      LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Fazalhaq Farooqi comes to bowl the first over for Afghanistan.

    • 3:00 PM IST

      LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Both teams are coming into the ground as the game begins…

    • 2:55 PM IST
      Pakistan have made 4 changes
      OUT — Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
      IN — Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf

