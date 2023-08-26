Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan Seek Series Whitewash

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Updated: August 26, 2023 10:52 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: After winning two consecutive T20Is against Afghanistan, Pakistan will now look to win the third one to clean sweep the opponents as this will boost the team’s morale for the upcoming Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will also look to win the third match to save a clean sweep against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

This will be the last clash for both teams before the upcoming Asia Cup after this ODI series both teams will join their camps for the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan’s tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket. No. 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

  • 10:52 AM IST
    Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), IA Khil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Here is Afghanistan’s playing XI
  • 10:50 AM IST

    Here is the probable Playing XI for Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), IA Khil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Here is the probable Playing XI for Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), FK Zaman, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI Score: Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI Score: Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI Score: Afghanistan on the other hand, will be looking to salvage a win to end the series on a positive note.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI Score: The series already pocketed in favour of Pakistan, we expect a few changes in the playing XI of the Men in Green.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: An exhausted Gurbaz finally got a thick edge off Afridi in his return spell in the 45th over. Gurbaz’s run-a-ball career-best knock included 14 fours and three sixes but Afghanistan was always in sight to post a challenging total.

  • 10:12 AM IST
    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: He needed a further 50 balls to complete his century and then upped the scoring rate by smashing fast bowler Haris Rauf for four successive boundaries in one over. Zadran missed out on his deserved century when he holed out in the deep off legspinner Usama Mir after hitting six fours and two sixes.
  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Both young openers played almost 40 overs and scored at a brisk pace on a wicket which had some grass and bounce. Gurbaz was more aggressive of the two and didn’t hesitate to use his feet against Shah and Shaheen Afridi before he struggled with pain in his forearm soon after completing his half century off 72 balls.

