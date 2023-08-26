LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan Seek Series Whitewash

Home

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: After winning two consecutive T20Is against Afghanistan, Pakistan will now look to win the third one to clean sweep the opponents as this will boost the team’s morale for the upcoming Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will also look to win the third match to save a clean sweep against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

This will be the last clash for both teams before the upcoming Asia Cup after this ODI series both teams will join their camps for the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan’s tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket. No. 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

