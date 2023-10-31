Home

LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Pakistan Bundle Out Bangladesh For 204

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Pakistan Bundle Out Bangladesh For 204. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of match 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard

Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: Bangladesh captain Shakib-Al Hasan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in match 31 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shakib Al Hasan at toss: We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven’t been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven’t performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn’t much difference between in here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support.

Babar Azam at toss: We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out, Fakhar, Salman and Usama in.

PAK vs BAN Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

