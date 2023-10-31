Top Recommended Stories

LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Pakistan Bundle Out Bangladesh For 204

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Pakistan Bundle Out Bangladesh For 204. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of match 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated: October 31, 2023 6:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard

Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: Bangladesh captain Shakib-Al Hasan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in match 31 of  the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shakib Al Hasan at toss: We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven’t been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven’t performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn’t much difference between in here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support.

Babar Azam at toss: We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out, Fakhar, Salman and Usama in.

PAK vs BAN Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Live Updates

  • Oct 31, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: We are back for the run-chase. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique take the guard. Taskin Ahmed has the new ball for Bangladesh.

  • Oct 31, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Bangladesh are bowled out for 204 runs. This should be an easy chase for the Pakistanis. BAN 204 (45.1)

  • Oct 31, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh have lost half their side and are currently reeling at 152/6. BAN 152/6 (34.4)

  • Oct 31, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: 29 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 129/4. BAN 129/4 (29)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Well that the end of the 25th over and at this point in time Bangladesh need a partnership to score a big total because losing wickets here might cost them the game. It was a maiden over.
    BAN 109/4 (25)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:56 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: 24 overs are done and Pakistan will need to stop extras to put pressure on batting side. four rund from Haris Rauf’s over.
    BAN 108/4 (24)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:51 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: That’s the end of the 23rd over and Bangladesh managed to score one run from the over. Shakib will take time.

    BAN 104/4 (23)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket score: Shakib-Al Hasan has joined Mahmudullah, and now the captain needs to anchor the innings for Bangladesh.
    BAN 103/4 (22)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: 21 overs are done and Pakistan made a comeback in game after picking up set Litton Das, now Bangladesh needs more wickets to save the big total.
    BAN 102/4 (21)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: WICKET!! Litton Das departs after making 45 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed gets the much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan.
    BAN 102/4 (20.5)

