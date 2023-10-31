Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Afridi, Rauf Rock Bangladesh Early
live

LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Afridi, Rauf Rock Bangladesh Early

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of match 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated: October 31, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard

Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: Bangladesh captain Shakib-Al Hasan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in match 31 of  the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shakib Al Hasan at toss: We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven’t been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven’t performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn’t much difference between in here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support.

Babar Azam at toss: We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out, Fakhar, Salman and Usama in.

PAK vs BAN Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Live Updates

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:09 PM IST
    STATS

    Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (by balls taken)

    2139 – Rashid Khan
    2225 – Sandeep Lamichhane
    2452 – Mitchell Starc
    2526 – Shaheen Afridi
    2686 – Mustafizur Rahman
  • Oct 31, 2023 3:04 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: 8 runs from the Usama’s Mir first over, 2 singles, a boundary and a double was taken by the Bangladesh batters. BAN 56/3 (12)

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: FOUR! that was a great shot by Mahmudullah, is wonderful timing as he plays a lovely cover drive.

  • Oct 31, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: 50 runs up for Bangladesh as they still batting slowly after losing three wickets early. Litton is looking well set whereas Mahmudullah is also looking in great touch.

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:55 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Ten overs are done and dusted, Bangladesh are off to a slow start as the side lost early wickets now Litton Das and Mahmudullah are looking for a big partnership.
    BAN 37/3 (10)

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Seven overs are done and dusted, Bangladesh managed to score four runs from the over. Litton Das is looking set on the crease and now both batters need to build a partnership to make a competitive total.
    BAN 27/3 (7)

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI World Cup 2023: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES! from Litton Das against Haris Rauf to start the over. Mushfiqur gets a BOUNDARY! as well on the fifth ball. Wait a minute, what a comeback from Haris Rauf ont he final ball. WICKET!! Mushfiqur Rahim departs after scoring 5 runs off 8 balls. BAN 23/3 (6)

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI World Cup 2023: That was again a great over by Shaheen Shah Afridi, the speedster just gave just one run. Bangladesh is on the back foot as they already lost two quick wickets.
    BAN 10/2 (5)

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs BAN Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Three runs from the over, Pakistan is looking for more wickets, three runs from the over.
    BAN 9/2 (4)

  • Oct 31, 2023 2:19 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: That’s the end of good over. It seems like Shaheen Shah Afridi finally gets his mojo back. One run and a wicket from the over.
    BAN 6/2 (3)

