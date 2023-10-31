Top Recommended Stories

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Teams Eye Survival In Kolkata

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of match 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Published: October 31, 2023 8:49 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard

Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 score: Struggling Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens Kolkata on October 31, Tuesday. Babar Azam & Co. are struggling in the game they will look to end their tournament campaign on a high. On the other hand, Bangladesh will hold the advantage as they are playing in Kolkata not to0 far from their home.

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Live Updates

  • Oct 31, 2023 8:56 AM IST
    LIVE PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Pakistan have won 5 of the 6 ODIs they’ve played at the Eden Gardens. Bangladesh have lost both the ODIs played here. Shakib will surely look to change the stats while facing Pakistan in the tournament.
  • Oct 31, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Pakistan have just won a single game in the tournament and that was their opener clash against Netherlands, now Babar Azam-led side will look to end their journey on high notes.

  • Oct 31, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match 31 which will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

