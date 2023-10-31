Home

Sports

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Teams Eye Survival In Kolkata

live

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Teams Eye Survival In Kolkata

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live score of match 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

PAK vs BAN Live ODI WC 2023 Scorecard

Live Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 score: Struggling Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens Kolkata on October 31, Tuesday. Babar Azam & Co. are struggling in the game they will look to end their tournament campaign on a high. On the other hand, Bangladesh will hold the advantage as they are playing in Kolkata not to0 far from their home.

Trending Now

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.