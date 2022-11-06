LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score, T20 WC 2022: Babar-Rizwan Depart Quickly, Bangladesh Sense Hope

Bangladesh finish on 127/8 after 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi picks up his maiden 4-wicket haul in T20I’s. Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in what is a virtual knockout here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. This is going to be a mouthwatering clash after South Africa were knocked out in the first match of the Sunday against the Netherlands.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

