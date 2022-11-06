LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score, T20 WC 2022: Babar-Rizwan Depart Quickly, Bangladesh Sense Hope

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 LIVE Score: Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

Updated: November 6, 2022 12:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score

LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh finish on 127/8 after 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi picks up his maiden 4-wicket haul in T20I’s. Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in what is a virtual knockout here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. This is going to be a mouthwatering clash after South Africa were knocked out in the first match of the Sunday against the Netherlands.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Live Updates

  • 12:20 PM IST

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: OUT!!! That is a big wicket. Babar Azam will bear the brunt if PAK fails to chase this. Another sub standard innings from the Pakistan captain. PAK need 69 off 55 balls.

  • 12:10 PM IST

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Pakistan look in no hurry to chase this down. Both openers are taking their time as the target is not that huge. However, they should not make a mess of it. PAK 48/0 (9.1)

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: The run-rate has gone a bit down. Pakistan need a boundary soon. Shakib is shuffling the fielders here and there. 4 runs off the over. PAK 42/0 (8)

  • 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Incredible over from Nusum Ahmed as he gives just 2 runs in the last over of the powerplay. PAK 35/0 (6)

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Excellent running from both Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. The stage is set for both of them as they can maneuver this chase well. PAK 33/0 (5)

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: FOUR!!! Babar Azam gets a boundary. What a shot from the class batter and an equally ordinary innings from the fielder at mid on. BAN 15/0 (3)

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs BAN Score: Poor from Bangladesh. They are dropping catches and misfielding in a low scoring match. Taskin Ahmed comes back and produces a beauty again. PAK 11/0 (2.1)

  • 11:34 AM IST

Published Date: November 6, 2022 12:16 PM IST

