LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam-Shakeel Steady Pakistan In Chase

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Updated: December 11, 2022 3:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Saud Shakeel

48* (111) 5x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq

60 (99) 7x4, 0x6

Mark Wood

(11-0-35-1)*

Ollie Robinson

(10-3-14-1)
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Score & Updates

LIVE Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates, Multan

Multan: Fantastic fifties by Harry Brook and Ben Duckett helped England gain control over hosts Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test, despite Abrar Ahmed’s 10 wickets on red-ball debut, here on Saturday.

After finishing with superb figures of 7-144 in the first innings, Abrar picked three of the five wickets to fall in England’s second innings but the visitors ended Day 2 on 202 for 5, with a lead of 281 runs.

Beginning the day, Ollie Pope bowled Babar Azam early in the morning session as England began to claw back into the game after a mixed opening day. Jack Leach then bowled a ripper to get rid of Mohammad Rizwan.

With the ball turning sharply, Ben Stokes threw the ball to his predecessor Joe Root and it brought success for England as the likes of Agha Salman and Mohammad Ali got out in the same over. As Pakistan crumbled, a proactive Stokes brought on Mark Wood towards the end of the first session to close out the innings and he obliged as Pakistan were bowled out for 202.

Live Updates

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: 100 run partnership comes on between Iman and Shakeel. Shakeel is playing on 46 and is on a verge of completing his 50. PAK- 185-3.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam scores his half century. 17 overs left for day 3 and Pakistan is just 179 runs behind having 7 wickets in hand. Pak 176-3.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam is looking in good touch now. He is playing on 48 and heading to his half century. Pakistan looks in good control of the game. PAK 171/3.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Imam and Shakeel taking things slow and steady from here. PAK 157-3

  • 3:40 PM IST

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: The partnership is now 53(110). Saud Shakeel and Imam-Ul-Haq are keeping the chase alive for Pakistan. PAK 136/3 (45)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: FOUR!!! That is played nicely by Imam-Ul-Haq. It was a tad short in length and it was played against the spin. PAK 98/3. Pak need 257 more with 7 wickets in hand.

  • 2:38 PM IST

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: DROPPED!!! A difficult chance goes down as Saud Shakeel will have a sigh of relief. Mark Wood back into the attack. OUT!! Pace is doing the trick for England. 87/3 (29)

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Looks like Abdullah Shafique has gone into a shell after the dismissals of Babar Azam and Mohammed Shafique. PAK 76/2 (26)

