LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Brook Departs, Pakistan Fightback

Pakistan VS England 137/8 (20.0) 97/4 (15.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.47) ENG need 41 runs in 30 balls at 8.2 rpo Last Wicket: Harry Brook c Shaheen Afridi b Shadab Khan 20 (23) - 84/4 in 12.3 Over Moeen Ali 3 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Ben Stokes 28 (35) 3x4, 0x6 Shaheen Afridi (2-0-13-1) * Haris Rauf (3-0-18-2)

Melbourne: Pakistan finish on 137/8 after 20 overs. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both England and Pakistan are fielding the same playing 11 from their previous matches. After 29 days of high voltage cricket, the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is coming to an end as England will battle it out against Pakistan for glory at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both sides have an equally good chance to win the title as both are equipped with enough firepower required for T20 cricket. So, will it be Babar Azam’s men in green or Jos Buttler’s enforcers today? Stay tuned for live updates!

Playing XI's:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

