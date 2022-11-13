live

LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Brook Departs, Pakistan Fightback

LIVE England vs Pakistan Final Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Brook Departs, Pakistan Fightback. Ball by Ball Commentary and Scorecard

Updated: November 13, 2022 4:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Moeen Ali

3* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Ben Stokes

28 (35) 3x4, 0x6

Shaheen Afridi

(2-0-13-1)*

Haris Rauf

(3-0-18-2)
Melbourne: Pakistan finish on 137/8 after 20 overs. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both England and Pakistan are fielding the same playing 11 from their previous matches. After 29 days of high voltage cricket, the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is coming to an end as England will battle it out against Pakistan for glory at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both sides have an equally good chance to win the title as both are equipped with enough firepower required for T20 cricket. So, will it be Babar Azam’s men in green or Jos Buttler’s enforcers today? Stay tuned for live updates!

Also Read:

Check Playing XI’s here:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Live Updates

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score: 13 overs gone, England are now at 87/4. Harry Brook wicket has once again bring back the Men in Green in the game. Moeen Ali is the new man in for the Three Lions. ENG 87/4 (13)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score: 12 overs gone, England are now at 82/3. The Three Lions are building it patiently with few good overs from Pakistan in the middle at patches. But the Men in Green need to push for more. AS WE SPEAK!!!! Harry Brook departs!! Shadab Khan gets his man, Afridi with the catch. ENG 84/4 (12.3)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 11 overs gone, England are now at 79/3. Brook and Stokes are cautious and are building the innings patiently. ENG 79/3 (11)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 6 runs coming from the over and a wicket! Pakistan are very much in the game and England need to buckle up once again with Stokes and Brook. Things will get tricky and they need to come up with a plan to take their side home. ENG 49/3 (6)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, 20 WC 2022: OUT!!! England skipper departs!! Pakistan are now back in the game!! Haris Rauf picks up his second wicket of the match! Brook is the new man in for England. ENG 43/3 (5.3)

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 11 runs coning from the over!! England are now at 43/2. Naseem Shah has beaten Buttler quite a number of times! Shame he didn’t get a wicket. ENG 43/2 (5)

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Good tidy stuff from Haris Rauf! England need to buckle up again and tick the scoreboard sensibly. Pakistan keep on believing! ENG 32/2 (4)

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Haris Rauf removes Phil Salt!! Pakistan have their second wicket of the match!! They need more of those now! Ben Stokes comes in as the new batter. ENG 32/2 (3.4)

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 7 runs coming from the over, England are now at 28/1 after 3 overs of play. Salt and Buttler have steadied the innings after the early setback as England steer their innings to the target. Big task for Pakistan in the coming overs. ENG 28/1 (3)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: 14 runs coming from the second over for England! Naseem Shah proves to be expensive in his very first over. Buttler and Salt looking in good touch early on in the game. ENG 21/1 (2)

Topics

Published Date: November 13, 2022 4:34 PM IST

Updated Date: November 13, 2022 4:38 PM IST