LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Curran-Rashid Restrict Pakistan To 137/8 After 20 Overs

Updated: November 13, 2022 3:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Melbourne: Pakistan finish on 137/8 after 20 overs. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both England and Pakistan are fielding the same playing 11 from their previous matches. After 29 days of high voltage cricket, the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is coming to an end as England will battle it out against Pakistan for glory at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both sides have an equally good chance to win the title as both are equipped with enough firepower required for T20 cricket. So, will it be Babar Azam’s men in green or Jos Buttler’s enforcers today? Stay tuned for live updates!

Check Playing XI’s here:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Live Updates

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan finish on 137/8 after 20 overs.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT! Pakistan are 8 down at the moment. Chris Jordan has bowled an incredible over till now. Liam Livingstone took his 3rd catch in the deep. PAK 132/8 (19.4)

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Last 13 balls, just 8 runs and 3 wickets. Big boundaries have benefited England greatly here at the MCG. PAK 131/7 (19)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Pakistan are losing the plot from here. 6th wicket falls as Shadab Khan wasn’t able to clear the fielder. PAK 123/6 (17.2)

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Sam Curran is the man for England in this innings. Liam Livingstone takes a brilliant catch to see the end of Shan Masood. PAK 121/5 (16.3)

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: FOUR!!! Smashed towards the cover boundary. Phil Salt makes a mess of it. The run-rate has improved though. PAK 115/4 (15.4)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: FOUR!!! That is timed incredibly well by Shan Masood. The run-rate is just above 7 RPO. 8 runs off the over. PAK 106/4 (15)

  • 2:45 PM IST

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: Adil Rashid finished his 4-over spell by giving away 22 runs and picked up two major wickets. PAK 98/4 (14)

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs ENG Final Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Massive wicket for England as Stokes strikes. This was a immaculate line by the all-rounder. Iftikhar falls for a duck. PAK 85/2 (12.2)

Updated Date: November 13, 2022 3:17 PM IST