Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI, Netherlands vs Pakistan, NED v PAK, PAK vs NED, Hazelaarweg LIVE Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 1st ODI match between Pakistan and Netherlands. Pakistan will travel to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, starting August 16. The matches will be held at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. Notably, it would be the first bilateral series between the participating sides. Pakistan are on a five-match win streak, having bested Australia and the Windies. Meanwhile, the Netherlands last won an ODI in June 2021. The series was initially scheduled for July 2020 ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England. However, the Dutch government banned all sporting events in the country till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, both PCB and KNCB decided to reschedule the series for August 2022. Pakistan have a perfect 3-0 record against the Dutchmen. Both teams first met in the 1996 World Cup, with Pakistan winning by eight wickets. The Men in Green earned a nine-wicket win in the 2002 Champions Trophy. Their last meeting was during the 2003 World Cup. Pakistan trounced their rivals by 97 runs.Also Read - Pakistan To Tour Netherlands For Three ODIs In August

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.