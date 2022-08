Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI, Hazelaarweg LIVE Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 1st ODI match between Pakistan and Netherlands. Pakistan will travel to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, starting August 16. The matches will be held at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.Also Read - Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt. Also Read - Pakistan To Tour Netherlands For Three ODIs In August

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.