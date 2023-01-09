live

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Updated: January 9, 2023 2:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi.  All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.

PAK vs NZ probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Hosts will look for some early wickets to put pressure on Kane Williamson & CO.

  • 2:36 PM IST
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
  • 2:36 PM IST

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand. Usama Mir will play his ODI debut match for Pakistan.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: The Babar Azam-led side at home would be no pushovers.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: New Zealand would also have India next and hence would like to get their campaign off to a winning start against Pakistan.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: The New Zealand team was seen practicing before the ODI match against the Hosts.

  • 2:15 PM IST

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Both the teams are practicing for the ODI World Cup which will be held in September 2023 in India.

  • 2:05 PM IST
    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Despite a poor test season at home, Pakistan performed well in white-ball cricket. It reached the T20 World Cup final in Australia and qualified for the Twenty20 final of the Asia Cup.

Published Date: January 9, 2023 2:31 PM IST

Updated Date: January 9, 2023 2:41 PM IST