live

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Tom Latham Departs; New Zealand In Trouble

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 167/5 (37.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.51) Last Wicket: Tom Latham (W) c Fakhar Zaman b Usama Mir 42 (52) - 147/5 in 31.3 Over Michael Bracewell 14 * (19) 1x4, 0x6 Glenn Phillips 18 (29) 1x4, 0x6 Mohammad Wasim (5-0-20-1) * Usama Mir (9-0-40-2)

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi. All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Load More