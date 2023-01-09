live

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Latham, Bracewell Propel New Zealand to 255

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Latham, Bracewell Propel New Zealand to 255. Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Updated: January 9, 2023 6:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Fakhar Zaman

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Tim Southee

(0-0-0-0)*
PAK vs NZ, PAK vs NZ Live, LIVE PAK vs NZ, PAK vs NZ News, PAK vs NZ Updates, PAK vs NZ Live Score on Google, PAK vs NZ on Google News, PAK vs NZ Google, PAK vs NZ Google Updates, PAK vs NZ Google News, PAK vs NZ Venue, PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, PAK vs NZ Latest Updates, PAK vs NZ Timings, PAK vs NZ Playing XIs, PAK vs NZ Match Preview, PAK vs NZ On Google Discover, PAK vs NZ Live Score On Google, PAK vs NZ Google Live Score, PAK vs NZ Players To Watch. PAK vs NZ Free Live, PAK vs NZ Live Coverage Free, PAK vs NZ Free Live Coverage,
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi.  All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.

Also Read:

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: The pitch is getting slow and we expect the run-chase to be tricky. But the kind of fire-power Pakistan have in their artillery, New Zealand are well short.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: Hadn’t been for Bracewell and Latham New Zealand wouldn’t have reached 255. Daryl Mitchell, Glen Phillips and Mitchell Santner also played crucial innings in their 30s. Tim Southee right at the death, raked up 15 runs to get the Kiwis past 255.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: That’s it! End of the New Zealand innings! The Kiwis have gone past 255 and got themselves a respectable total. But can they defend? Only time will tell us! Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match. NZ 255/9 (50)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Just 2 overs remain, New Zealand are now at 236/8. NZ 236/8 (48)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: And Southee saves it. What a great over by Naseem Shah as the batter scalped two wickets in an over by just giving three runs.

    NZ 220/8 (46)

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Henry Shiple departs without making a single run. New Zealand is on the brink of all-out. Naseem Shah is on a hat trick.
    NZ 220/8 (45.5)

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Naseem Shah on a hat-trick.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan bowlers are looking more confident as the visitors are struggling so far. New Zealand now needs boundaries to stay in the game as just four overs left for the first innings. Naseem Shah strikes again Michael Bracewell departs after making 43 runs.

    NZ 220/7 (45.4)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Bracewell is playing well so far, the batter needs to look for some boundaries to make a big total.

    NZ 216/6 (45)

  • 6:19 PM IST

    Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: What great bowling by Naseem Shah the bowler kept the batters silent. Just gave four runs and picked up Glenn Phillips. Santner now Joins Bracewell.

    NZ 213/6 (44)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 9, 2023 6:55 PM IST

Updated Date: January 9, 2023 6:55 PM IST