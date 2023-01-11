  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Conway, Williamson Fifties Drive New Zealand
live

LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Conway, Williamson Fifties Drive New Zealand

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.

Updated: January 11, 2023 4:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Kane Williamson (C)

74* (80) 9x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

86 (83) 10x4, 1x6

Naseem Shah

(4.5-0-34-1)*

Usama Mir

(7-0-26-0)
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.

Also Read:

Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up  5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Looks like both Devon Conway and Kane Willamson are in competition in Karachi. Both the batters are well set for big hundreds as New Zealand cross 150. NZ 157/1 (26)

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: DROPPED twice in an over. After Haris Sohail puts down Kane Williamson at mid-wicket, Mohammed Rizwan fails to latch on the ball behind the stumps against the same batter. BAD luck Mohammad Wasim Jr. NZ 122/1 (22)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: FIFTY for Kane Williamson and 100 comes up too for New Zealand with a single off Usmana Mir. Top knock from the Kiwi skipper. Devon Conway completes his too with a boundary in the final ball of the over. NZ 104/1 (19)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Time for drinks in Karachi. New Zealand are well placed at 83/1 in 15 overs.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Both Devon Conway and Kane Williamson look set in the middle and are nearing their fifties. While Williamson is batting on 40, Conway is on unbeaten 36. Big knocks expected from the duo. NZ 79/1 (13)

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Loud shout for an LBW against Devon Conway. Conway gets forward to play Usama Mir and the ball hits both bat and pad at the same time. On-field umpire gives not out but Babar Azam goes upstairs. TV replays shows there is an inside-edge. Pakistan lose the review. NZ 66/1 (11)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Brilliant first over from Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm spinner concedes just three singles as Devon Conway and Kane Williamson struggle to free arms against him. NZ 63/1 (10)

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: A boundary-less over after so long for Pakistan. Just six runs coming from Haris Rauf’s over. NZ 60/1 (9)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: WAAAAO! Devon Conway is treating Naseem Shah like he playing in a T20I. The left-hander hits Shah for three boundaries in an over as Kiwis go past 50-run mark. NZ 53/1 (8)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Kane Williamson has found his mojo in the middle. The right hander is ensuring he gets a boundary in every over. NZ 34/1 (6)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 11, 2023 4:39 PM IST

Updated Date: January 11, 2023 4:39 PM IST