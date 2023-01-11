Home

LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Conway, Williamson Fifties Drive New Zealand

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.

New Zealand 166/1 (27.5) Run Rate: (Current: 5.96) Last Wicket: Finn Allen c Mohammad Nawaz b Naseem Shah 1 (4) - 2/1 in 0.5 Over Kane Williamson (C) 74 * (80) 9x4, 0x6 Devon Conway 86 (83) 10x4, 1x6 Naseem Shah (4.5-0-34-1) * Usama Mir (7-0-26-0)

LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.

Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

