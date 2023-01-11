Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Finn Allen Departs; Naseem Shah Gets Breakthrough for Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.
PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.
Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.
PAK vs NZ Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
