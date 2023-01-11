LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Finn Allen Departs; Naseem Shah Gets Breakthrough for Pakistan

  • Home
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.

Updated: January 11, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Kane Williamson (C)

21* (22) 4x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

24 (16) 5x4, 0x6

Naseem Shah

(4-0-28-1)*

Haris Rauf

(3-0-18-0)
PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.

Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up  5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Kane Williamson has found his mojo in the middle. The right hander is ensuring he gets a boundary in every over. NZ 34/1 (6)

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Five overs are already done and New Zealand is in defense mode as of now, It would be interesting if they will change their approach. The hosts are still dominating in the game.
    NZ 28/1 (5)

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: New Zealand batters need to look into the game and work for a partnership. Otherwise, visitors will lose the series. NZ 12/1

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Pakistan bowlers again started dominating the side as they picked up early wicket in the game.

    NZ 8/1 (2)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

  • 2:24 PM IST

  • 2:22 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand second ODI match, played at National Stadium Karachi.

