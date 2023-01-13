Top Recommended Stories
Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Fahkar-Rizwan Stand Put Pakistan On Top
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.
Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.
Also Read:
- PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at National Stadium, Karachi, 3 PM IST January 13, Friday
- Naseem Shah Massages Aleem Dar After Being Hit By Mohammad Wasim Jr Throw | Watch Video
- HIGHLIGHTS | PAK Vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Conway, Williamson Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 79 Runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.