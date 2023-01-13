Home

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Fahkar-Rizwan Stand Put Pakistan On Top

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan 159/2 (30.4) Run Rate: (Current: 5.18) Last Wicket: Babar Azam (C) st Tom Latham b Michael Bracewell 4 (13) - 21/2 in 6.3 Over Mohammad Rizwan (W) 66 * (64) 5x4, 0x6 Fakhar Zaman 88 (105) 9x4, 1x6 Lockie Ferguson (4.4-0-26-1) * Ish Sodhi (7-0-34-0)

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

