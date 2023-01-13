  • Home
live

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Fahkar-Rizwan Stand Put Pakistan On Top

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.

Updated: January 13, 2023 4:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Mohammad Rizwan (W)

66* (64) 5x4, 0x6

Fakhar Zaman

88 (105) 9x4, 1x6

Lockie Ferguson

(4.4-0-26-1)*

Ish Sodhi

(7-0-34-0)
Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score:  New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.

Also Read:

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 5:11 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: This partnership is really punishing the bowlers as both the batters have crossed 100 runs stand and Fakhar Zaman is on 87 runs. Rizwan has also completed his fifty. New Zealand is looking for some wickets to make a comeback in the game.

    PAK 153/2 (30)

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: 100 up for Pakistan in 22 overs with a single off Mitchell Santner from Fakhar Zaman. This is good comeback from Pakistan after being two down with just 21 on board. PAK 100/2 (22)

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: That was a good over for Pakistan as the batters managed to score seven runs. Rizwan-Zaman’s stand has crossed 60 runs mark.
    PAK 90/2 (21)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Twenty overs are done and Pakistan managed to make a partnership after losing the early wickets. Rizwan is also close to his half-century. New Zealand bowlers are working hard to pick up another wicket. Four runs from the over.

    PAK 83/2 (20)

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Well, finally Fakhar Zaman smashed his half-century. The batter smashed his fifty with a boundary. seven runs from the over.
    PAK 79/2 (19)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand has not given any extra runs so far. Fakhar Zaman played a brilliant knock as the batter crossed 40 runs mark, about to complete his half-century. On the other hand, Rizwan is steady and crossed the 20 runs mark. Fifty partnership comes up this is the longest partnership for Pakistan so far.
    PAK 72/2 (18)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Finally, a good over for Pakistan as the hosts managed to score seven runs from the over this partnership is crucial for the batting side. PAK 68/2 (17)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: The bowler bowled a very good over but Fakhar Zaman and Rizwan denies to defense as they managed to put six runs on the board.
    PAK 57/2 (15)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Southee again comes to bowl as New Zealand is looking for more wickets.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand is looking for another wicket to put pressure on the hosts again as Pakistan batters managed to build a partnership after losing two wickets in quick succession.

    PAK 51/2 (14)

