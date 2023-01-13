Home

Sports

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Babar & Co. Look To Seal The Series Against Kiwis

live

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Babar & Co. Look To Seal The Series Against Kiwis

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI probable playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman/Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

Load More