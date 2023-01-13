  • Home
live

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Babar & Co. Look To Seal The Series Against Kiwis

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.

Updated: January 13, 2023 2:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score:  New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI probable playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman/Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: New Zealand has made a comeback in the second ODI and now the blackcaps look to seal the series as both the teams are preparing for ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. Both teams look to win the series.

Published Date: January 13, 2023 2:03 PM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 2:08 PM IST