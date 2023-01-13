  • Home
live

Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Babar Azam Perishes; Rizwan Joins Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: Here are the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, both sides look to seal the series. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of third ODI at National Stadium, Karachi.

Updated: January 13, 2023 3:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Fakhar Zaman

19* (33) 2x4, 0x6

Mohammad Rizwan (W)

6 (6) 1x4, 0x6

Mitchell Santner

(2-0-11-0)*

Michael Bracewell

(2-0-5-1)
Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score

Live PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score:  New Zealand leveled the series after winning the second ODI against Pakistan. Today both teams will play a series decider match at the same venue National Stadium Karachi. After this series, New Zealand will come to India to play three ODI matches followed by three-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Rizwan is looking in good touch the batter knows his responsibility. Boundaries from both batters keep hopes alive for the hosts.

    PAK 28/2 (8)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Mohammed Rizwan joins Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan is losing the wickets in quick succession. The responsibility is now on Mohammed Rizwan. Four runs and a wicket from the over, another good over for New Zealand.

    PAK 22/2 (7)

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Another Wicket!!! Babar Azam departs after making four runs. Pakistan is in trouble as of now.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Six overs done and dusted Pakistan is making a comeback after losing the first wicket in quick succession, last three overs were in favor of the hosts.
    PAK 18/1 (6)

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Santner comes to bowl the sixth over.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar is now in attacking mode and started smashing the boundaries this was also a good over for Pakistan as the side scored five runs.
    PAK 13/1 (5)

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Fakhar Zaman has now started scoring runs as the batter took his time to get set on the crease. Finally a good over for Pakistan as the batters scored five runs.
    PAK 8/1 (4)

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Babar Azam needs to look into the game and work for a partnership with Fakhar Zaman to stay in the game as visitors are looking confident after picking up the first wicket in quick succession. Good over by Southee the bowler just gave one run.

    PAK 3/1 (3)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: WICKET!!! Shan Masood departs after his bat got an edge and Keeper caught it. Bad day for the batter. Babar Azam joins Fakhar Zaman. PAK 2/1 (2)

  • 3:05 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI, Score: Well Pakistan has got a slow start looks like the hosts are looking for a long partnership. PAK 1/0 (1.3)

Published Date: January 13, 2023 3:31 PM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 3:32 PM IST