LIVE Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Pakistan will battle it out against South Africa to remain alive in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will look to consolidate their position in the race of the semi-final. Currently, they are undefeated in the group and placed second in the points table right after India.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Score, T20 World Cup 2022: