LIVE Score Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan opt to bat first as they will battle it out against South Africa to remain alive in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will look to consolidate their position in the race of the semi-final. Currently, they are undefeated in the group and placed second in the points table right after India.

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 36 from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check streaming details.