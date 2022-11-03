LIVE Score Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan opt to bat first as they will battle it out against South Africa to remain alive in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will look to consolidate their position in the race of the semi-final. Currently, they are undefeated in the group and placed second in the points table right after India.

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Live Updates

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood is the new batter in. Lungi Ngidi to bowl his 2nd over in the powerplay. Slower ball from Ngidi and Babar misses. OUT!!! Big wicket as Rabada takes a brilliant backward running catch. PAK 40/3 (5.2)

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje introduced into the attack. Good captaincy from Temba Bavuma. SIX!!! Mohammed Haris! Where were you all this while. Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! That looks plumb in front of the wicket. PAK 38/2 (4.4)

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Lungi Ngidi comes in to bowl. Babar Azam can take some time for himself till Mohammed Haris is on the crease. EDGED!! Just evades the fielder. Babar Azam needs to find his feet early. PAK 31/1 (4)

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Wayne Parnell is pitching it on a nice length. Good length and short of length is giving bowlers a chance to rattle the batters. FOUR!!! This is how you cash on in a powerplay. PAK 27/1 (3)

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! That is a shot of the highest quality. Just picked up the length so early. SIX!!! That was pitched short but helped along it’s way. FOUR!!! Fighting FIRE! with FIRE!!! Mohammed Haris can certainly bat. PAK 21/1 (2)

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: First over comes to an end. An eventful first over from Wayne Parnell. He quickly realized that there is not much swing, so he retorted to short bowling early. PAK 4/1 (1.1)

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Hardly any swing available. Looks like a flat deck. FOUR!!! Mohammed Rizwan gets the width and smashes it towards the square boundary. OUT!!! Parnell gets the big wicket. Rizwan chops it back on to his stumps. PAK 4/1 (0.4)

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are in the middle to open the proceedings for Pakistan. Wayne Parnell, as usual, has the new ball in hand. Some early swing? Let’s find out!

  • 1:27 PM IST

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Both teams have gathered here for their respective national anthems. First is South Africa followed by Pakistan.