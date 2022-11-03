LIVE Score Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan opt to bat first as they will battle it out against South Africa to remain alive in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will look to consolidate their position in the race of the semi-final. Currently, they are undefeated in the group and placed second in the points table right after India.

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 36 from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: The covers have been taken off completely and the umpires are out there at the ground for inspection. Meanwhile the rollers are doing their work in the outfield. As news coming in, the restart of the game will be at 5:10 PM IST, 10:40 local time.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan need to win this match by hook or by crook if they want to qualify for the semis. Even though they are ahead by 16 runs in DLS method. But it’s too early to say anything. We have to wait and watch.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: If South Africa lose this game, they will have need at least a point in their last match against Netherlands to qualify for the Semis. Can they win today? Only time will tell.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Stay hooked to the space for all the latest updates as the groundsmen are working tirelessly to get the match rolling again. We will back with the latest update soon. Stay tuned folks!

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: The rollers are out there at the ground and the groundsmen are doing their bit to get the match restart back on time. We are still waiting for the official confirmation whether any overs will be lost or not.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: GOOD News! The covers are coming off and we will be back into action shortly. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates on india.com sports.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: The drizzle has gone lighter than before but it’s still persistent. The officials and the ground staff are having a chat and it looks like we have to wait a little longer before we can resume play. Overs can also be reduced if needed. Obviously the required run-rate will change as well.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa from Sydney!

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: Well the skies have opened up and again and covers are on the ground. As per DLS method South Africa are behind by 16 runs, the score should’ve been 85. As things stand now, South Africa are now at 69/4 after 9 overs of play. SA 69/4 (9)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup: OUT!! Shadab Khan gets the all important breakthrough for Pakistan, and as we speak SHADAB DOES IT AGAIN!! KNOCKS OVER AIDEN MARKRAM!! The Spin is doing the trick for Pakistan and the Men in Green are once again back in the game, South Africa are now in the backfoot. SA 66/4 (7.3)