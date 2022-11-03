LIVE Score Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan opt to bat first as they will battle it out against South Africa to remain alive in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa will look to consolidate their position in the race of the semi-final. Currently, they are undefeated in the group and placed second in the points table right after India.

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Playing 11’s:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 36 from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check streaming details.

Live Updates

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi is not bowling at an express pace but still bowling at great line and length. There is no doubt that this is a belter of a pitch to bat on. OH!!! How has the ball missed the stumps. OUT!!! Quinton de Kock departs early. SA 1/1 (1)

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are in the middle to begin the chase for South Africa. The enforcer-in-chief Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the first over. Single! SA off the mark. SA 1/0 (0.1)

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Excellent start to the 20th over from Kagiso Rabada. They can restrict Pakistan under 185. DROPPED!!! South Africa have been poor with their catches today. PAK finish 185/9 after 20 overs.

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Back to back wickets for Anrich Nortje. Mohammed Wasim departs for a golden duck. PAK 177/7 after 19 overs.

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! Carnage here! Absolute Carnage from Pakistan here at the SCG. To make the matter worse, this is a NO BALL!!! SIX!!! 50 for Shadab Khan in just 20 balls. DROPPED!!! Aiden Markram drops his 2nd catch. He had it under control but spills it. OUT!!! Fabulous innings from Shadab Khan comes to an end. PAK 177/6 (18.5)

    LIVE PAK vs SA Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!! Even the luck is going Pakistan’s way at the moment. The run-rate is now just below 9. Parnell need to finish this over well. 11 off the over. PAK 159/5 (18)