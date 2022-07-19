Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 4, Live: Dinesh Chandimal (86 not out) helped Sri Lanka push their lead to 333 at the end of day three of first Test despite a brilliant five-wicket haul from Mohammad Nawaz here on Monday.Also Read - PAK vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Lead By 333 Runs at Stumps; Dinesh Chandimal Holds Key

Sri Lanka lost Kasun Rajitha early on Day 3, with Mohammad Nawaz getting his second wicket of the innings. However, Pakistan were not able to press home the advantage as the Sri Lanka batters stabilised their innings. Both Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis paired well to drive Sri Lanka forward. Fernando was the more aggressive of the two, hitting some beautiful shots. He was well-supported by Kusal, who was solid in his defence. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

Despite a couple of close lbw calls, Fernando survived to bring up a patient fifty. However, the 91-run stand was broken on the second ball after the lunch break but not before the duo had extended Sri Lanka’s lead to 136. Also Read - Babar Azam Slams Record-Breaking 7th Test Century

Fernando was Yasir Shah’s first wicket of the innings and he continued to impress as the Sri Lanka innings progressed further. He was complemented by Mohammad Nawaz, who was bowling maturely and soon dismissed the experienced Angelo Mathews. Kusal Mendis’ gritty innings of 76 was stopped by Yasir, a superb leg-spin delivery that brushed Kusal’s off-stump.

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.