Live Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5: Abdullah Shafique’s spirited unbeaten century kept Pakistan’s run chase on track in the first Test against Sri Lanka despite losing the wicket of skipper Babar Azam’s wicket in the final hour of engrossing fourth day at Galle International Stadium, here on Tuesday.Also Read - Abdullah Shafique's Ton Against Sri Lanka on Day 4 Puts Pakistan on Top

Pakistan were 222/3 at stumps on Day 4, still needing 120 runs to overhaul the target with Shafique (112 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (7 not out) at crease. Also Read - Highlights Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4, Galle Colombo: Abdullah Shafique's Ton Put Visitors Within Winning Distance

Beginning the fourth day, the hosts were able to add just eight runs to their overnight total, with Naseem Shah rattling the off stump of No 11 Prabath Jayasuriya to bowl out Sri Lanka for 337 in their second innings. Also Read - PAK vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Lead By 333 Runs at Stumps; Dinesh Chandimal Holds Key

Jayasuriya’s wicket meant that Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded in the 90s. He was the highest scorer in the second innings, finishing on 94 not out with five fours and two sixes. As a result, Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 342, a total no side has successfully chased at Galle.

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Live Updates

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: A lot of appealing happening, unfortunately Sri Lanka do not have a review left. Jayasuriya confident Nawaz got a bat on that. Replays will give a clearer picture.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test, Day 5: With four wickets to get and 37 to win for Pakistan, Sri Lanka would feel they are in it with more than a chance. The ball is doing plenty from the rough. Nawaz has got to concentrate a lot.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: No respite for Jayasuriya, he continues after lunch. He is bowling over the wicket and one feels Shafique has to raise his concentration levels. He also has to ensure he protects Nawaz. LIVE | Pak: 304/6 vs SL | PAK Need 38 to Win

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: De Silva has got the wicket of Hasan Ali and that brings Md Nawaz to the middle. Shafique is the key from here with Pakistan still needing 38 to win.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: Play has resumed after lunch and Sri Lanka have an early breakthrough.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: Jayasuriya already bowled 49 overs, and it’s the 50th over from the baller. Well, that’s incredible. Salman Departs!!! Jayasuriya is on fire now. LIVE | Pak: 298/5 vs SL

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: Dhananjaya just dropped a catch. It would be a good comeback for the Hosts. LIVE | Pak: 297/4 vs SL

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: Pakistan just needs 51 runs to win the game. P Jayasuriya again comes up with the ball and looking for a wicket. Salman has also seen struggling as the ball is turning well on the pitch. LIVE | Pak: 291/4 vs SL

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: Looks Like Sri Lanka has made a comeback in the game and now the SL side will look to scalp more wickets. R Medis comes up with the ball and debutant Salman is now playing on 8 runs.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 5: All eyes are on the debutant Salman Agha, and it’s a good time for the batter to prove himself. Salman is off the mark with a single. LIVE | Pak: 281/4 vs SL