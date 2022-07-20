Live Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5: Abdullah Shafique’s spirited unbeaten century kept Pakistan’s run chase on track in the first Test against Sri Lanka despite losing the wicket of skipper Babar Azam’s wicket in the final hour of engrossing fourth day at Galle International Stadium, here on Tuesday.Also Read - Abdullah Shafique's Ton Against Sri Lanka on Day 4 Puts Pakistan on Top

Pakistan were 222/3 at stumps on Day 4, still needing 120 runs to overhaul the target with Shafique (112 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (7 not out) at crease.

Beginning the fourth day, the hosts were able to add just eight runs to their overnight total, with Naseem Shah rattling the off stump of No 11 Prabath Jayasuriya to bowl out Sri Lanka for 337 in their second innings.

Jayasuriya’s wicket meant that Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded in the 90s. He was the highest scorer in the second innings, finishing on 94 not out with five fours and two sixes. As a result, Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 342, a total no side has successfully chased at Galle.

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.