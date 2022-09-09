LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Scorecard, PAK vs SL, PAK v SL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka currently reeling after losing three wickets early inside the powerplay. Pakistan are now all-out on 121 runs. Brilliant display of bowling from the Sri Lankans. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 3-21 and Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan picked 2 each as three of the top performing bowlers in the first innings. Pakistan in Spot of Bother; Sri Lanka Dominate. Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikar Ahmed Key in Final Flourish For Pakistan. Babar Azam Departs, Pakistan in Spot of Bother. Fakhar Zaman Departs, Babar Azam Key For Pakistan. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Key For Pakistan After Mohammad Rizwan’s Departure. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.Also Read - SL vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Sri Lanka Today Match Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan Asia Cup Today's Match Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Live Updates

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup: 5 overs gone, Sri Lanka have lost three wickets so far for 29 runs. Haris Rauf has picked up 2 wickets, whereas Mohammad Hasnain has one under his belt. In a low-scoring match, the Lankan Lions find themselves in a spot of bother. PAK 29/3 (5)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup: Well that’s not going to happen today as Pakistan are now all-out on 121 runs. Brilliant display of bowling from the Sri Lankans. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 3-21 and Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan picked 2 each as three of the top performing bowlers in the first innings. PAK 121 (19.1)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup: 19 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 121/9. Final over coming up! Can Pakistan cross 140-run mark? Only time will tell. PAK 121/9 (19)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup: Pakistan are now 7 wickets down as the Babar Azam-led side reel at 102 after 17 overs of play. Only notable hitter at the crease is now Mohammad Nawaz, while Wanindu Hasaranga has bowled over the Pakistan batting line-up with his brilliant 3-fer! PAK 102/7 (17)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup: OUT!! Sri Lanka are running all over the Pakistan batters, the Men in Green have lost half their side and are now in big big trouble. Asif Ali departs, Hasan Ali now joins Mohammad Nawaz at the crease. PAK 91/6 (5.2)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Another one bites the dust as Khushdil Shah takes the long walk back to the pavilion! Mohammad Nawaz is the new man in. Pakistan are now at 84/4 after 14 overs. PAK 84/4 (14)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 13 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 80/3. Ahmed and Shah are trying their bit to re-build for Pakistan. The Men in Green need to stitch a good partnership from here onwards, if they want to get to a competitive total. PAK 80/3 (13)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Babar Azama perishes! Big blow for Pakistan and the Men in Green are now in a spot of bother! Kushdil Shah and Iftikar Ahmed now has to produce something special now. Wanindu Hasaranga claims the wicket. PAK 74/3 (11)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Fakhar Zaman departs! Sri Lanka strike through Karunaratne! The Lankan Lions hit back! Pakistan are now at 66/2 after 10 overs of play. PAK 66/2 (10)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 7 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 53/1. Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion by Pramod and now Fakhar Zaman has joined captain Babar Azam at the crease. PAK 53/1 (7)