Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Scorecard, PAK vs SL, PAK v SL: Sri Lanka currently reeling after losing three wickets early inside the powerplay. Pakistan are now all-out on 121 runs. Brilliant display of bowling from the Sri Lankans. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 3-21 and Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan picked 2 each as three of the top performing bowlers in the first innings. Pakistan in Spot of Bother; Sri Lanka Dominate. Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikar Ahmed Key in Final Flourish For Pakistan. Babar Azam Departs, Pakistan in Spot of Bother. Fakhar Zaman Departs, Babar Azam Key For Pakistan. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Key For Pakistan After Mohammad Rizwan's Departure. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.

Sri Lanka Today Match Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan Asia Cup Today's Match Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.