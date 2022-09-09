LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Scorecard, PAK vs SL, PAK v SL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be locking horns against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 stage game. Both are coming off consecutive wins and against the same two oppositions. Pakistan has seen a turnaround in its fortune after the league stage defeat against India. After that game, they went on to hunt down Hong Kong, India, and Afghanistan in successive games, and are now into the finals of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has also seen a similar turn of their fortune in this Asia Cup. They have been excellent with the bat in this Super 4 stage and will be banking on its batters to play a major role in this game as well as the finals. Both the teams have been in outstanding form so far, and that promises another exciting contest between these two sides.Also Read - SL vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Sri Lanka Today Match Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana. Also Read - Exclusive: 'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Taught Me A lot'- Sarfaraz Khan Set Sights On Debut After Remarkable Domestic Season

Pakistan Asia Cup Today’s Match Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani. Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 9 Friday

Live Updates

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. TOSS SCHEDULED AT 7:00 PM IST.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | Between 21 T20Is played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Men in Green has come out on top on 13 occasions, whereas the Lankan Lions have won a total of 8 times. But in Asia Cup, Sri Lanka has won more than their opposition. They lead 10-5.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka will be depending on their core left-handers to take on Pakistan spinners in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Wanindu Hasaranga will always be key for the Lankan Lions to topple the top-orders of any team.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah was the hero for Pakistan in the previous match, but his partner Asif Ali also made an equal contribution with the bat and if required these two might be crucial once again at the death against a team, which has bowled superbly in the dieing stages. Pakistan should be wary of it.

  • 6:02 PM IST

  • 6:01 PM IST

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan are coming after a win against Afghanistan in Sharjah, while Sri Lanka are riding high on confidence after beating India in their previous match. Both teams will want to win the match and go into the final match with confidence.

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Before facing each other in the final match of the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will go against each other in the final match of the Super 4, at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka!