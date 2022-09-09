LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Scorecard, PAK vs SL, PAK v SL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be locking horns against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 stage game. Both are coming off consecutive wins and against the same two oppositions. Pakistan has seen a turnaround in its fortune after the league stage defeat against India. After that game, they went on to hunt down Hong Kong, India, and Afghanistan in successive games, and are now into the finals of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has also seen a similar turn of their fortune in this Asia Cup. They have been excellent with the bat in this Super 4 stage and will be banking on its batters to play a major role in this game as well as the finals. Both the teams have been in outstanding form so far, and that promises another exciting contest between these two sides.Also Read - SL vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Sri Lanka Today Match Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana. Also Read - Exclusive: 'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Taught Me A lot'- Sarfaraz Khan Set Sights On Debut After Remarkable Domestic Season

Pakistan Asia Cup Today’s Match Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani. Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 9 Friday