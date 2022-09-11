LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Match Updates: Half of Sri Lanka’s side is back in the hut. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga have got a huge task in taking Sri Lanka to a fighting total. Haris Rauf has been pick of the bowlers till now. Naseem Shah strikes early as Kusal Mendis departs for a golden duck. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Toss Will Be Crucial Yet Again Asserts Aakash Chopra Ahead Of PAK vs SL Final

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: Would've bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team. | Babar Azam at the toss: "We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out."

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Playing 11’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Pitch report by the official broadcaster: “This pitch has never been used before. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops. But this pitch is one of the best in this Asia Cup.”

Live Updates

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: An excellent over by Mohammed Hasnain till now. Last ball left and SIX!!! Comedy of errors on the field. Shadab Khan and Asif Ali have collided it seems. SL 155/6 (19)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: FOUR!!! Another brilliant shot and what a comeback from Sri lanka. Now they can certainly target that magical 165 from here. IN THE AIR!!! Dropped!! Shadab Khan drops a catch. One of the best from Pakistan. This is what pressure does. PAK 147/6 (18)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: Last four overs now, Naseem Shah comes back to bowl his final two overs. Chamika Karunaratne can strike a long ball too. The run-rate is around 7.5. Anything over 155 will be considered a fighting total from here. SIX!!! That is a brilliant shot. SL 136/6 (17)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: Wanindu Hasaranga has been phenomenal for Sri Lanka in this innings. The clarity from him is just so refreshing. OUT!!! That is a big wicket. Hasaranga edges it to Rizwan behind the stumps. SL 116/6 (14.5)

  • 8:45 PM IST

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: One thing is for sure, Pakistan captain might have missed a trick by not giving Mohammed Nawaz an over till now. Iftikhar comes in for his 3rd over. He has bowled well though and even picked up a wicket. SL 85/5 (12)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: FOUR!!! 50 comes up for Sri Lanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa almost got out against Haris Rauf. Now, he has to make the most of it. OUT!!! Iftikhar Ahmed gets a wicket in his first over. Dhananjaya de Silva falls. SL 53/4 (7.4)

  • 8:05 PM IST

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: OUT!!! Haris Rauf strikes in his first. Pathum Nissanka wanted to go over mid on but couldn’t clear Babar Azam at mid-on. SL 23/2 (3.2)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs SL: Dhananjaya de Silva is the new batter in and have played incredible off side shots to announce his arrival. Naseem comes back for another over. 7 off the over including a boundary. SL 23/1 (3)