LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Match Updates: Naseem Shah strikes early as Kusal Mendis departs for a golden duck. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Dasun Shanaka at the toss: Would've bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team. | Babar Azam at the toss: "We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out."

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Playing 11’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Pitch report by the official broadcaster: “This pitch has never been used before. Looks really good pitch. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops. But this pitch is one of the best in this Asia Cup. These pitches have been the best in the world.”

This will be Sri Lanka’s 11th Asia Cup final — the most for a team. So, overall, a spicy and exciting contest awaits fans on Sunday.

Check out updates from the match here: