LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Match Updates: Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who began their campaign with losses and later made remarkable comebacks, will take the field for the last time in the tournament, with an aim to win a well-contested Asia Cup 2022 title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. Sri Lanka, who came to the tournament after a socio-economic crisis and turmoil in their country, suffered an eight-wicket loss against Afghanistan in their opening game. However, since then, the Dasun Shanaka-led side haven't lost a game and are on a four-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Pakistan had lost a close game against their arch-rivals in their campaign opener. However, they also won the crucial games and managed to reach the finals. On the other hand, the toss could be an important factor for Sri Lanka. They have had the advantage of bowling first in each of their four victories, so the flip of fortunes at the toss could come as a stern test.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have met in three Asia Cup finals — the former won in 1986 and 2014 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000. This will be Sri Lanka's 11th Asia Cup final — the most for a team. So, overall, a spicy and exciting contest awaits fans on Sunday.

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Teams Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali