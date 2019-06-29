Live Updates

  • 8:50 PM IST

    FOUR! Excellent shot! Harris has been in good form and this is proof of it. Short and around off, Haris makes room and smashes it through covers for a boundary. PAK 112/3 in 26.2 overs vs AFG (227/9)

  • 8:45 PM IST

    FOUR! This will definitely get Hafeez going, a release shot from the veteran ace of Pakistan – 100 up in the chase. Hafeez picks the length (short) late but does well to transfer his weight back quickly to heave the pull in the gap over mid-wicket.
    Pakistan 103/3 in 25 overs, need 125 runs to win vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 8:28 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Huge shout for an lbw but turned down by the umpire! Once again the umpire shakes his head. A leg spinner landing full outside off, Sohail presses forward to defend but it spins back in with some extra bounce and pings him on the front pad. The appeal is made but the umpire is not interested. The replays confirms that the impact is umpire’s call but it’s heading over the off stump. Pakistan 87/3 in 20 overs vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Mohammad Nabi is turning out to be the ‘Man with the Golden Arm’ for Afghanistan!

  • 8:20 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: OUT! Bowled ’em! The dangerous Babar Azam (45) is out of here, Nabi is the man again for Afghanistan. Nabi tosses it up on leg, Azam looks to sweep but misses. The ball goes straight and disturbs the leg pole. Azam hears the horrible noise of the ball meeting the stumps. Babar was looking so good out in the middle but now he has to walk back. Second wicket for Nabi and Afghanistan have a real chance here to take down Pakistan. PAK 81/2 in 17.3 overs, need 147 runs to win vs AFG (227/9)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliant effort in the field but in vain. Tossed up outside off, Babar drives it past backward point. Naib runs after it and looks to pull it back with a dive. He though fails to keep it in and the ball touches the rope. Full marks for the effort there. PAK 81/2 in 16.5 overs vs AFG (227/9)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    OUT! Mohammad Nabi removes Imam-Ul-Haq for 36. Stumped! Brilliantly bowled this from Nabi. He gives it air and bowls it slower on off. Imam comes down the track and looks to hit it. The ball though spins away from him and Ikram Ali Khil behind the stumps whips the bails off quickly. Imam looks to come back but he is very late. The umpire takes it upstairs but it is a mere formality as Imam does not wait and starts walking back. Once again Imam fails to convert his start. Pakistan 72/2 in 16 overs, need 156 runs to win vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR! Bad ball this from Rashid. Short on off, Babar pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Productive over for Pakistan. PAK 71/1 in 15 overs vs AFG (227/9)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Pakistan is cruising nicely here at the moment, they are rotating the strike and picking up the odd boundary. Length ball on middle and leg, Imam flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple as Rashid cleans it up. He throws it at the bowler’s end and the fielder covering there dislodges the bails but Azam is well home. Pakistan 64/1 in 14 overs, need 164 runs to win vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    Shorter around off, Imam cuts it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple. 50 comes up for Pakistan with this brace. Pakistan are 51/1 at the end of Powerplay 1.

Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2019. Having won two successive matches, the task ahead for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side should be easy. Afghanistan, on the other hand should take inspiration from their last match against India and look to repeat the same and maybe something extra. After a dismal run in the tournament, Gulbadin Naib-led side looked revived against the mighty Indians and restricted them to a low total, before giving an able fight with the bat.

LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.