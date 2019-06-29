

















Pakistan went past England to get to the fourth spot in the tournament standings as they defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in Headingley on Saturday. Pakistan has now moved to the fourth spot with 9 points. The team’s win has now created more pressure on England to register a positive result in the match against India. If England fails to do so, their chances of qualifying for semis would become very tough.

Chasing 228, Pakistan lost its opener Fakhar Zaman (0) on the second ball of their innings as he was caught plum in front by Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zaman decided to review the decision, but replays clearly showed that the ball would go on to hit the stumps and hence he was adjudged leg-before-wicket.

As soon as the match started tilting towards Pakistan, Afghanistan clawed their back as Shadab (11) was run out with the team still requiring 22 runs for the win. However, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz ensured Pakistan’s victory by three wickets with two balls to spare. Wasim and Wahab remained unbeaten on 49 and 15 respectively.

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.