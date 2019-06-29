Live Updates

  • 11:10 PM IST

    Imad Wasim is adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance! Says when he came to bat Rashid was bowling really well and admits he struggled to pick him. Tells the plan was to play the full 50 overs. Mentions that Naib was the only bowler who they could have targeted as Afghanistan have great spinners. Thanks to the crowd for their support as it made them feel at home and also dedicates this win to the supporters. States that this win has given them a lot of confidence and hopes that they can win the next one and qualify for the semi-finals.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Well-deserved ‘Man of the Match’ for Imad Wasim!

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Pakistan go fourth in the points table, dethroning England from the fourth spot!

  • 10:35 PM IST

    A narrow escape for Pakistan and they have kept their campaign alive. Imad Wasim has done it for them. A very vital knock from the southpaw. He struggled at the start of his innings but gutted it out and has scripted a thrilling victory for his team. Heartbreak for Afghanistan. But credit to them for making Pakistan sweat hard for this win. Well done, Afghans! A target of 228 on this turning pitch was always going to be tricky. Once Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman on the second ball of the run chase it gave us a hint that it’s not going to be a smooth ride for the green team.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IMAD WASIM stars with an unbeaten 49 for Pakistan, what a win for the Men in Green!

  • 10:28 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: PAKISTAN WIN BY 3 WICKETS! Naib hurls in a low full toss outside off, Wasim drills his drive through extra cover and it speeds away to the fence in a flash. The crowd erupts in joy. What scenes out there! Pakistan (230/7 in 49.3 overs) beat Afghanistan (227/9) by 3 wickets at Headingley

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Shortish and on leg, Wasim tries to flick but misses. It takes his pads and rolls to short fine leg for a leg bye. 10 from the over! 6 needed off 6 balls. Gulbadin Naib has the ball in his hand.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    WAHAB RIAZ is playing a little ‘gem’ here for Pakistan!

  • 10:19 PM IST

    SIX! This one has disappeared into the crowd. 10 needed off 10 balls. Floated delivery, full and on middle, Wahab kneels and smokes it deep into the stands at mid-wicket. This is a clean hit by Riaz. Look at the crowd. They are loving every bit of the action here. Pakistan 218/7 in 48.3 overs vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Very full and outside off, Wasim squeezes it out to covers. Dot ball to end an excellent spell by Mujeeb, 10-1-34-2! Outstanding job done by the off-spinner. Pakistan need 16 off 12 balls.

Pakistan went past England to get to the fourth spot in the tournament standings as they defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in Headingley on Saturday. Pakistan has now moved to the fourth spot with 9 points. The team’s win has now created more pressure on England to register a positive result in the match against India. If England fails to do so, their chances of qualifying for semis would become very tough.

Chasing 228, Pakistan lost its opener Fakhar Zaman (0) on the second ball of their innings as he was caught plum in front by Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zaman decided to review the decision, but replays clearly showed that the ball would go on to hit the stumps and hence he was adjudged leg-before-wicket.

As soon as the match started tilting towards Pakistan, Afghanistan clawed their back as Shadab (11) was run out with the team still requiring 22 runs for the win. However, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz ensured Pakistan’s victory by three wickets with two balls to spare. Wasim and Wahab remained unbeaten on 49 and 15 respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS, PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.