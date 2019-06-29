Live Updates

  • 10:19 PM IST

    SIX! This one has disappeared into the crowd. 10 needed off 10 balls. Floated delivery, full and on middle, Wahab kneels and smokes it deep into the stands at mid-wicket. This is a clean hit by Riaz. Look at the crowd. They are loving every bit of the action here. Pakistan 218/7 in 48.3 overs vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Very full and outside off, Wasim squeezes it out to covers. Dot ball to end an excellent spell by Mujeeb, 10-1-34-2! Outstanding job done by the off-spinner. Pakistan need 16 off 12 balls.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Wahab You Beauty! Wow, He has drilled his shot! Full and flighted outside off, Riaz watches width there and muscles it through covers. 10 runs and a wicket from the over, 18 needed off 18 balls.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Shadab is inches short and PAK are seven down, can Pakistan snatch a win from Afghanistan’s jaws?

  • 10:13 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: OUT! Shadab Khan departs for 11, he is short of his ground. A flatter delivery on middle, Khan whips it to deep mid-wicket and attempts for the second run. Naib in the deep runs forward and sends in a bullet throw to the keeper who breaks the stumps as Shadab dives in. They appeal, it’s referred upstairs and the replay finds Khan short. 50-run stand is broken immediately. 22 needed off 20 balls. Pakistan 210/7 in 47 overs, need 18 runs to win vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    FOUR! Streaky! Pakistan will take it. A full delivery landing on off and spinning away, Shadab presses forward to push it through but it takes the outside edge and runs wide of short third man for a boundary. Pakistan 206/6 in 46.3 overs vs Afghanistan (227/9)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    FOUR! Another boundary, make it 18 from the over – a big, big one for Pakistan. Imad has unleashed here. Poor bowling by the skipper. Keeps bowling short and wide outside off and Wasim whacks it through point. PAK 200/6 in 46 overs, need 28 to win vs AFG (227/9)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Slight hold up in play. Imad Wasim has cramped himself and is lying flat on the ground. Shadab helps him in stretching. Physio has come out now. 38 needed off 27 balls.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Pakistan fans are on the edge of their seats at the moment!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Gulbadin Naib to bowl. Asghar Afghan has a chat with him and sets the field. It seems that the ex-skipper has taken over the control. FOUR! Thumped! Full toss outside off, Wasim shuffles across the stumps, fetches it from there and swings it across the line. It hurries in front of square leg and finds the fence after beating the dive from the deep fielder. Pakistan 186/6 in 45.1 overs, need 42 runs to win vs Afghanistan (227/9)

Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2019. Having won two successive matches, the task ahead for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side should be easy. Afghanistan, on the other hand should take inspiration from their last match against India and look to repeat the same and maybe something extra. After a dismal run in the tournament, Gulbadin Naib-led side looked revived against the mighty Indians and restricted them to a low total, before giving an able fight with the bat.

LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.