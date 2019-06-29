Live Updates

    Mujeeb gives Afghanistan a ‘dream start’!

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: LBW! OUT! Mujeeb snares Fakhar Zaman for a duck. Pakistan not just lose their first wicket they also lose their review. Flighted ball on off, Fakhar looks to defend but misses. The ball hits him on the pads. The Afghanistan players put in a loud appeal and the umpire agrees with them. Fakhar has a word with Imam and then takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows that the ball has missed the inside edge by just a fraction. Ball Tracker then confirms Zaman is caught dead in front of the stumps. Pakistan 0/1 in 0.3 overs vs Afghanistan (227/9)

    Wicket second ball for Afghanistan! Mujeeb is running in celebration. But hang on, Fakhar wants to review it. He feels there is an inside edge. The third umpire is having a close look. It seems that the ball has hit the pad and bat at the same time. Very close.

    We are back for the chase! The Afghanistan players are in a huddle before they take their respective position in the field. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out to open the innings for Pakistan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to operate with the first new ball.

    A star is born – ‘Remember his name’!

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: Imad Wasim gives a quick interview. Says that the crowd is supporting them a lot and it feels like home. On his first wicket of this World Cup, he replies that it was not in his mind as he was just looking to bowl according to his skipper’s plan. Imad says after Powerplay 1 there was some moisture and later on it started to skid and hence he changed his plan and started bowling slow. On the surface, Wasim feels if a bowler bowls slowly through the air, they will be rewarded and the ball will grip too. Imad believes they should chase it with ease but is aware of the talent Afghanistan possess in their bowling.

    Superb bowling effort by Pakistan but they will be a bit disappointed to allow Afghanistan bat out 50 overs and get their total to 227. It was a real struggle for the Afghans right from the beginning. Shaheen Afridi struck twice in his first over and pegged them back. Rahmat Shah played some delightful shots after that but then he was sent packing by Imad Wasim. A little stand between Ikram Ali Khil and Asghar Afghan steadied the ship somewhat but after that partnership was broken, Afghanistan were soon reduced to 125/5.

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Full on middle, Mujeeb strokes it to long on and takes a run. Shinwari calls him for the second and Mujeeb responds. It was always going to be risky. The fielder throws it at the keeper’s end. The throw though is wide of the stumps. Sarfaraz collects it and looks to hit the stump with a diving underarm throw. He misses and his dive in the meanwhile takes down Mujeeb too. Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227/9 at Headingley in Leeds. Afghan 42, Najibullah 42, Shaheen 4/47, Wahab 2/29

    FOUR! Much needed runs for Afghanistan! Good length ball on off, Mujeeb swings his bat at it. This time Mujeeb gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.

Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2019. Having won two successive matches, the task ahead for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side should be easy. Afghanistan, on the other hand should take inspiration from their last match against India and look to repeat the same and maybe something extra. After a dismal run in the tournament, Gulbadin Naib-led side looked revived against the mighty Indians and restricted them to a low total, before giving an able fight with the bat.

LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.