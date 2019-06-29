Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

    OUT! Wahab Riaz removes Mohammad Nabi for 16. Nabi is bounced out! A well-judged catch in the deep by Mohammad Amir. Wahab digs in a short ball on middle, Nabi attempts to wheel a pull shot but gets a top edge. It flies high in the air, Amir moves across to his left from fine leg and takes a fine catch by going down low. Wahab is ecstatic as his plan to bowl short has worked. Another blow to Afghanistan. A good looking partnership of 42 runs is cut short. Afghanistan 167/6 in 36.4 overs vs Pakistan

  • 5:37 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: FOUR! Well played by Najibullah! Loopy full ball landing on middle, Najibullah kneels down and reverse sweeps it neatly through backward point for a boundary. Afghanistan 165/5 in 36 overs vs Pakistan

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Four leg byes! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Nabi fails to flick but it takes his pads and speeds away to the fine leg fence.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Time for a ‘breather’ for both teams as players rework their strategy!

  • 5:29 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Drinks Break! Pakistan have bowled really well here but the assistance their spinners have got will encourage Afghanistan also. They will be looking to get to a total close to 250 as this is not an easy pitch to bat on. Mohammad Nabi holds the key here as once he settles down, he can accelerate at will. Pakistan meanwhile will be looking to wrap up this innings under 200. AFG 145/5 in 33 overs vs PAK

  • 5:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length ball on off, Najibullah brings his strong bottom hand to good use, gets on top of the bounce and clobbers it behind square leg. The fine leg fielder tries his best to get around it but fails. Sarfaraz, as usual, is not impressed. Afghanistan 142/5 in 32 overs vs Pakistan at Headingley!

  • 5:19 PM IST

    Mohammad Nabi pulls out at the last moment. Maybe, some disturbance near the sightscreen. It’s tough for a fast bowler to run in and then stop just before delivering. Shaheen will have to go back to his mark.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    PAK vs AFG Live Score And Updates: Big shout for a caught behind! The umpire shakes his head. No review taken. A cross-seam delivery, landing on a length around off and skidding away, Nabi tries defending but it whizzes past the outside edge. Sarfaraz and the bowler are absolutely convinced as they appeal. But they don’t take the DRS once the umpire turns it down. There was nothing on the Ultra Edge. So a good call not to refer it. AFG 130/5 in 29 overs vs PAK

  • 5:03 PM IST

    Pakistan spinners have once again brought back the ‘Men in Green’ in game as they rattle Afghan batsmen with their skill and guile!

  • 5:00 PM IST

    OUT! Imad Wasim removes Ikram Ali Khil for 24. Ali Khil holes out. Imad tosses it up on middle, Ikram comes down the track and looks to go over long on. He gets a good amount of height on it but not the distance. The ball goes straight down the throat of Hafeez at long on. The experienced man in the deep makes no mistake. Ikram’s gritty knock comes to an end. He had taken his time out in the middle and just when he was looking to accelerate, he departs. Afghanistan 125/5 in 27 overs vs Pakistan

Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2019. Having won two successive matches, the task ahead for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side should be easy. Afghanistan, on the other hand should take inspiration from their last match against India and look to repeat the same and maybe something extra. After a dismal run in the tournament, Gulbadin Naib-led side looked revived against the mighty Indians and restricted them to a low total, before giving an able fight with the bat.

LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN

Date: June 29, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Weather Report

To everyone’s relief, there has been no reports of rain prediction in Leeds for the day. The Met Office have predicted clear weather with cloud covers hovering over the sky in between a bright sunny day. The weather is expected to remain around 23-27 degree Celcius throughout the day.

Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad.