For Babar Azam and Co., it will be their last chance to iron out the wrinkles ahead of the India game on Sunday. Pakistan takes on Afghanistan at Brisbane on Wednesday in their final warm-up game. The game has a lot of Asian interest and is expected to be a cracker.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Live Updates

  • 8:02 AM IST

    The last time the two sides met was at the Asia Cup stage, it went right down to the wire before Naseem Shah's heroics saw Babar and Co. edge Afghanistan.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    It would be interesting to see the players Pakistan field against Afghanistan. Babar did not play the last game against England. Will he play today?

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Toss at 8 PM IST. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates and scores.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    This is an important game for Pakistan in the build-up to the Sunday blockbuster against India at the iconic MCG.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Babar and Co. are coming into this game on the back of a loss against England by six wickets. They would like to get some confidence back against Afghanistan.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the warm-up game between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Brisbane.