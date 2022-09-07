LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: A resolute Pakistan team will face Afghanistan in their next encounter to solidify their position in the super 4’s. Coming to the strength and weakness of Pakistan, Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam have had all the success while chasing but batting first hasn’t exactly been the strong suit of the pair. Also the slowness of the Dubai track does create a few problems for the batters. Injuries have been quite a concern for Pakistan in the tournament.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Out Of Sorts India Face Tricky Afghanistan

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings.

An Afghanistan team with some top quality T20 players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai and the exciting Rahamanullah Gurbaz can really set the cat amongst pigeons.

This is a team that can chase down a targets in the 170-odd range with its power hitters and can also restrict opposition to manageable totals with leader of the attack Rashid intimidating the opposition.

What goes against them as a team is collective inexperience of not playing the bigger cricketing nations regularly. However T20 is one format where an individual performance can decisively tilt the scales.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.