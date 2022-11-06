LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Shakib Falls, BAN In Spot Of Bother

Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in what is a virtual knockout here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. This is going to be a mouthwatering clash after South Africa were knocked out in the first match of the Sunday against the Netherlands.

Live Updates

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Can Bangladesh go past 150? APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! Afif looks short of his crease. Has Mohammed Wasim gathered the ball well? It does not look that way. NOTOUT! BAN 99/4 (15)

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: OUT!! Half centurion Najmul Hasan Shanto is bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed. He stepped down the ground only to miss the ball. Musaddek Hossain is the new batter in. BAN 91/4 (13.3)

  • 10:38 AM IST

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Iftikhar Ahmed bowls a tremendous over. Just 4 runs off it. BAN need to up the run-rate now. 78/3 (12)

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!! Umpire takes a long time to raise his finger. Shakib has reviewed it immediately. OUT!!! This can be called a howler from a 3rd umpire! Shakib is reluctant to move. BAN 73/3 (10.5)

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: OUT!!! Shadab Khan gets the breakthrough. Shan Masood takes another sharp catch at point. BAN 73/2 (10.4)

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Haris Rauf comes in for his 2nd over. Babar is looking for a breakthrough as this partnership has started to look threatning for Pakistan. BAN 65/1 (9.2)

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Bangladesh need to keep up the scoring rate for a good total. We just saw how a total of 159 was too much for a team like South Africa. FOUR!! That is slogged for a boundary. BAN 62/1 (8.4)

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: DROPPED!!! Shaheen drops a difficult opportunity. Shanto gets a reprieve. Shadab Khan comes in to bowl. He has been a key player for Pakistan in this tournament. BAN 42/1 (6.1)

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Score: Haris Rauf in the attack. Couple of slower deliveries from him in the over. Just 4 runs off it. BAN 38/1 (5)

