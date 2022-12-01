live

LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: ‘Aggressive’ Crawley, Duckett Put Visitors in COMMAND

LIVE | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 1, 2022 1:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ben Duckett

80* (90) 11x4, 0x6

Zak Crawley

103 (86) 19x4, 0x6

Zahid Mahmood

(6-0-46-0)*

Naseem Shah

(8-0-47-0)
Pak vs Eng live score, Pak vs Eng live updates, Pak vs Eng live score online, Pak vs Eng live scorecard, Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England squads, Pakistan vs England prediction, Pakistan vs England playing XI, Pakistan vs England live streaming, Pakistan vs England live cricket score, Pakistan vs England live online streaming, Pakistan vs England schedule, Pak vs Eng, Pak vs Eng squads, Pak vs Eng prediction, Pak vs Eng playing XI, Pak vs Eng live streaming, Pak vs Eng live online streaming, Pak vs Eng live cricket score, Pak vs Eng live streaming online, Cricket News, Sonyliv app, Sony Sports Network
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score

LIVE | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score

With crucial World Test Championship points at stake, Pakistan hosts England in a three-match Test series with the first game set to take place at Rawalpindi. The upcoming Tests against England is Pakistan’s fifth series in the current WTC cycle — their last series will be the two Tests against New Zealand at home in December 2022 and January 2023.

Also Read:

The English camp announced their XI on the eve of the game. A few English players are unwell after an unidentified virus caught them. Pakistan would have support at the stadium and would look for inspiration from the fans.

LIVE | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here. Also, check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Two balls later, he drives one past covers to pick up a boundary. He brings up his third Test century in 86 balls. He was aggressive and showed a lot of maturity.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Oh dear, Crawley is out for 99. Crawley took the DRS straightaway. The replay showed that the ball was sliding down the leg stump. Crawley survives a massive scare.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: We are into the 28th over of the Test and not a single maiden over as yet. Pakistan has failed to apply pressure on the English openers.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Pakistan starts with spin after lunch and it is Zahid Mahmood. Crawley picks up a couple with a drive. Crawley inching closer to his third Test ton. LIVE | Eng: 177/0 vs Pak

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Pakistan is in a huddle, they are entering the field of play. What would have been the talk in the dressing-room at the break? Eyes on Babar Azam’s captaincy.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: Who would start proceedings? Will Pakistan start with spin or will it be pace from both ends? We will find out soon.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: We are ready for the post-lunch session. This could be a session where Pakistan is sent for a leather chase. Can the hosts make inroads?

  • 1:00 PM IST

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: The hosts have broken the record for the most runs scored in the opening session of a Test match (where such data exists). The visitors have smashed the previous record of 158 by India v Afghanistan which took 27 overs. England got there in 23.3. Zak Crawley is batting on 85 off 73 balls and Ben Duckett is on 70 off 73 balls.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Eng 1st Test, Day 1 Score: The hosts did not have DRS available for a shout against Zak Crawley very early in the piece, but their bowlers have not been up to the mark collectively. Also, what was surprising was that not one maiden over was bowled.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 1, 2022 1:13 PM IST

Updated Date: December 1, 2022 1:14 PM IST