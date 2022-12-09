LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Mahmood Takes Two In Two As England Sink Further

live

Abdullah Shafique

10* (35) 2x4, 0x6

Babar Azam (C)

29 (29) 5x4, 0x6

Mark Wood

(4-0-20-0)*

Jack Leach

(5-2-15-0)
After a heartbreaking loss in the opening Test at Rawalpindi, the hosts have made three changes to their XI for the second Test at Multan. Pakistan realise they have to win it to keep their hopes of making the WTC final alive. After the kind of win England registered, they would be high on confidence, and hence after winning the toss, they opted to bat first at Multan.

Live Updates

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: James Anderson dismisses Imam-up-Haq to give England the breakthrough in the third over itself. PAK 5/1 (2.2)

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Zahid Mahmood has removed Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach on consecutive balls to put Pakistan on top in the game. This also means that Abrar won’t be able to get 10 wickets in an inning. ENG 260-9

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Abrar is on the verge of making a world record.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Robinson joins Jacks. Both the batters are under pressure.

    ENG 229/6 (43.3)

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: England needs to look into the game and work for a partnership. Otherwise, visitors will loose the game.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a great bowling by debutant Abrar. England is in trouble. What a great start by hosts. ENG 228/6 (42.3)

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Abrar on FIRE. WHAT A BOWLING BY Debutant.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: England has now again started playing their own old game as the batters spend time on the crease. ENG 207/5 (39)

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Pakistan is still looking to scalp wickets. England’s Ben Stokes and Will Jacks are looking for a partnership to make a comeback in the game. As of now, the hosts holds the advantage. ENG 189/5 (36)

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: The game begins…

