LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Shakeel-Nawaz Steady Hosts In Chase

Updated: December 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Saud Shakeel

75* (187) 6x4, 0x6

Mohammad Nawaz

33 (41) 5x4, 0x6

Ollie Robinson

(12.4-3-17-1)*

Joe Root

(21-3-65-1)
LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score

A cracking fourth day is coming up where the fifties from Saud Shakeel and Imam ul Haq have kept the hosts in the game in the ongoing second Test at Multan. Pakistan still needs 157 runs to win and they have six wickets in hand. While England can sniff a win, the hosts are slightly better placed at the moment. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from Day 4.

LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Scorecard: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: FOUR!!! The target is now below 100. Mohammed Nawaz is taking risks and it is paying off really well for him. PAK 259/5 after 84 overs. They need 96 more now with 5 wickets to spare.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Joe Root has been a handy bowler for England in the recent past. Don’t forget, he has a fifer in test cricket against India at Ahmedabad. FOUR!!! Down the track and it goes for a boundary. PAK need 103 runs to win.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Just one over away from 2nd new ball. FOUR!!! Against the spin by Mohammed Nawaz as it races across the turf for a boundary. PAK 246/5 after 80 overs.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Jack Leach in the attack. FOUR!!! That almost hit the stumps after hitting the glove. There is turn and bounce in this wicket for spinners. Mark Wood back in the attack. PAK 238/5 after 78.3 overs.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Mark Wood back in the attack. This is a steady little partnership for Pakistan. This is what the hosts want in this chase – Stability. With ample time left in the test match, this chase was never improbable. PAK need 123 runs with 5 wickets to spare.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: With Agha Salman left in the hut for Pakistan, they can still fancy their chances here in the chase. England are continuing with pace. PAK 222/5 after 75 overs.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Saud Shakeel will be the key batter for Pakistan from here. With all the recognized batters back in the hut, it has come down to him to take it forward from here. PAK need 139 to win with 5 wickets to spare.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: OUT!!! Early breakthrough for England. Faheem Ashraf is the one to go. This is a big blow to Pakistan at this critical stage. PAK 215/5 after 71.3 overs.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: So, it is Joe Root and James Anderson to start proceedings. Pakistan would like to see off the first hour without losing any wickets. LIVE | Pak: 201/4 | Pak needs 154 to win

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: We are minutes away from the first ball of day four. Will England start with spin or will it be pace from both ends?

Published Date: December 12, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST