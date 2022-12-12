live

LIVE | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4, Score: Shakeel-Nawaz Steady Hosts In Chase

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Pakistan 281 (51.4) 1st Innings 202 (62.5) 275 (64.5) 2nd Innings 260/5 (84.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.07) PAK need 95 runs to win Last Wicket: Faheem Ashraf c Zak Crawley b Joe Root 10 (32) - 210/5 in 69.5 Over Saud Shakeel 75 * (187) 6x4, 0x6 Mohammad Nawaz 33 (41) 5x4, 0x6 Ollie Robinson (12.4-3-17-1) * Joe Root (21-3-65-1)

A cracking fourth day is coming up where the fifties from Saud Shakeel and Imam ul Haq have kept the hosts in the game in the ongoing second Test at Multan. Pakistan still needs 157 runs to win and they have six wickets in hand. While England can sniff a win, the hosts are slightly better placed at the moment. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from Day 4.

