LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Babar Key For Hosts As ENG Eye Inroads After Lunch

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here.

Updated: December 3, 2022 1:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Saud Shakeel

12* (32) 1x4, 0x6

Babar Azam (C)

55 (70) 6x4, 1x6

Jack Leach

(33-5-119-2)*

Will Jacks

(20-3-80-1)
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Score and Updates

LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score

If the opening day belonged to the visitors by a distance, hosts Pakistan pulled things back on the second day as they bundled out England for a mammoth 657 at Rawalpindi during the ongoing first Test. After knocking over England after a lot of struggle, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique batted sensibly and took the hosts to Stumps without the loss of any wicket. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 181*. They would like to continue from where they left as England would look for early wickets on Day 3.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: With Babar Azam crossing the 50-run mark in just 70 balls, one can expect him to play more freely. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies as England decide against the review. FOUR!! Saud Shakeel sweeps it nicely. PAK 337/3 (93)

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Will Jacks comes back into the attack. He has been a bit expensive on this wicket but he got the first wicket for Pakistan. FOUR!!! Welcome to the crease, Jacks says Babar Azam. PAK 318/3 (89.4)

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Beauty from James Anderson. Just left Babar after pitching. England are aware of the fact that Babar’s wicket is key here at this situation. Saud Shakeel complimenting him well from the other end. PAK 307/3 (87.3)

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Welcome to the post-lunch session of the first session. England have got an excellent opportunity to get some more wickets and put Pakistan under pressure. On the other hand, Pakistan will back themselves to get close to the total. PAK trail by 353 runs. PAK 304/3 after 86 overs.

  • 12:39 PM IST

  • 12:27 PM IST

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Both these players are the backbone of Pakistan batting line-up. James Anderson is looking to bowl at Azhar Ali’s ribs. PAK 283/2 (79.1)

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: FOUR!! That was struck really well by Azhar Ali. James Anderson retorts with a bouncer. Classic test cricket. PAK 272/2 (78)

  • 11:52 AM IST

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Ollie Robinson comes into the attack. In the over, he looked to target the stumps. However, Azhar Ali avoided the danger well. PAK 251/2 (73)

