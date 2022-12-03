live

LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Babar Key For Hosts As ENG Eye Inroads After Lunch

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Pakistan 657 (101.0) 1st Innings 337/3 (93.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.62) PAK trail by 320 runs Last Wicket: Azhar Ali lbw b Jack Leach 27 (48) - 290/3 in 80.5 Over Saud Shakeel 12 * (32) 1x4, 0x6 Babar Azam (C) 55 (70) 6x4, 1x6 Jack Leach (33-5-119-2) * Will Jacks (20-3-80-1)

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Score and Updates

LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score

If the opening day belonged to the visitors by a distance, hosts Pakistan pulled things back on the second day as they bundled out England for a mammoth 657 at Rawalpindi during the ongoing first Test. After knocking over England after a lot of struggle, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique batted sensibly and took the hosts to Stumps without the loss of any wicket. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 181*. They would like to continue from where they left as England would look for early wickets on Day 3.

Load More