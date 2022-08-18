LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI : Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.Also Read - Babar Azam 'Relieved' After Pakistan Edge Netherlands in 1st ODI, Hails Centurion Fakhar Zaman

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt. Also Read - Highlights Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood. Also Read - Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live Updates

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: The Game begins. The Netherlands is 134 for 6. Batters now need to look into the game save wickets and score more runs.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Repairs taking place on the pitch. The foothold of the bowler is Lil damaged due to rain. So here it goes again a drinks break. Again a chance for hosts to make a strategy to come back in the game.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Back-to-back wickets. The Netherlands must be under pressure after losing two more early wickets. Pakistan fans are on 7th cloud.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Again a wicket Teja Nidamanuru will have to go back. The batter departs on Zero. What a Ball by Haris Rauf

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan holds advantage pressure again rising on the Hosts. What a bowling by Mohammad Nawaz so far scalped two major wickets

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Edwards gone. Wickettttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt by M Nawaz. Netherlands is in deep trouble.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Edwards was seen in good form in the first ODI the captain needs to keep that momentum going in this match as well to keep the hopes alive for his team.

  • 4:25 PM IST
    This is how it happened

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Cooper departs after playing a nice inning again in the 2nd ODI as well. Hosts captain Edwards comes to bat in place of Cooper.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Cooper Departs, Wickettt for Pakistan.