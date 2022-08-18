LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI : Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.Also Read - Babar Azam 'Relieved' After Pakistan Edge Netherlands in 1st ODI, Hails Centurion Fakhar Zaman

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt. Also Read - Highlights Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood. Also Read - Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Rizwan has also overcome his pressure the batter is also looking for lofted shots.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Babar Rizwan both are hitting now Pakistan side is dominating the bowlers.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Rizwan is also steady in the crease the batter is rotating the strike.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Babar Azam completes fifty run mark what an inning by the captain. After losing two early wickets Pakistan manages to make a comeback in game.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan just needs 119 more runs to win the series against the Netherlands.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Babar Azam is just 6 runs away from his fifty. De Leede is bowling so well as the captain remains silent in his over.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan just needs 132 more runs to win the match and series. Hosts are under pressure.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Babar and Rizwan cross the 50 runs partnership mark. Both the batters are steady. The Netherlands is looking for a wicket.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Babar Azam is playing on 40 runs on 34 balls. The Captain is just 10 runs away from his half-century. It was a great game by Pakistan so far.

  • 7:22 PM IST