Live Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI

Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.Also Read - Babar Azam 'Relieved' After Pakistan Edge Netherlands in 1st ODI, Hails Centurion Fakhar Zaman

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt. Also Read - Highlights Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood. Also Read - Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live Updates

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: The outing against Pakistan in the opening ODI would give a lot of confidence and belief to the Netherlands side who are taking giant strides in international cricket.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: The best part about the opening ODI was that it was not a one-sided contest. Netherlands ran Pakistan close. The hosts would like to stage an upset but that will not be easy.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: How good was Fakhar Zaman in the ODI opener? He will be expected to well again as Babar Azam and Co. look to seal series.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the second ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan. Bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest.