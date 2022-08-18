Live Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI

Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.