LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score

Pakistan takes on the Netherlands on Sunday in what is a must-win game for them at the Perth stadium. The Babar Azam-led side lost against India and then against Zimbabwe. They were in commanding positions in those games but allowed the advantage to slip. The Netherlands cannot be taken lightly and Pakistan would know that.Also Read - Ireland Can Never Be Taken Lightly; Not Averse To Batting at No.4: Aaron Finch

Live Updates

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Big game for Pakistan as a loss here would mean they are out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Green should be pumped up to do well after the shock loss against Zimbabwe.

  • 12:20 PM IST

  • 12:20 PM IST
    Teams:
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: The Netherlands side have won the toss and opted to bat first. Looks like a good decision as of now. The playing XIs are also out.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Netherland won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Toss update in while… Don’t go anywhere…

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Though in the match against India, Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed got fifties, other middle order batters are yet to fire consistently, especially under pressure.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: In both of their losses, Pakistan’s over-dependency on opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to score runs has been visible with the duo not getting the starts expected of them.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Apart from winning their remaining matches against Netherlands, Bangladesh and South Africa, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions would need for one between South Africa and Zimbabwe to win not more than one their remaining three matches.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Pakistan will have to really look at the reality of their situation in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup, especially after suffering a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe at Perth in a Super 12 match on Thursday.