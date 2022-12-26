live

LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed Put Hosts on Top

Published: December 26, 2022 3:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests which starts on Monday at the Karachi National Stadium, hoping to turn around team’s fortunes after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England recently at home.

When And Where Pakistan vs New Zealand First Test Will Be Played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 26 at the National Stadium In Karachi from 10:30 AM IST.

Which Channels Will Broadcast Pakistan and New Zealand First Test Match In India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Live Updates

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Sarfaraz Ahmed is inching closer to half-century. Pakistan are in a comfortable as the partnership cross 125 and AS WE SPEAK!! Sarfaraz gets to his 50! Well deserved one! PAK 239/4 (63)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan are steadily steering their innings. 4 runs after the resumption, Men in Green are now at 228/4. PAK 228/4 (60)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: At Tea, Pakistan are well set at 224/4 after a brilliant Babar Azam century. PAK 224/4 (58)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: This will surely be among his top centuries in Test cricket because it came at a time his team needed it. He has got Pakistan’s innings back on track after a woeful start. LIVE | Pak: 201/4 vs NZ

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: The hosts have dominated proceedings post lunch and Babar is the big reason for that. He has been getting solid support from Sarfaraz. LIVE | Pak: 185/4 vs NZ

  • 2:21 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar has entered the 80s and he would not like to give it away after doing all the hard work. He deserves a century here.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar and Sarfaraz are now looking fluent in the middle. Also, the pitch has become better for batting. Still, New Zealand is in front in the Karachi Test. LIVE | Pak: 161/4 vs NZ

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Sarfaraz steady and Babar has a century in sight. New Zealand would feel a wicket here would help them get into the tail quickly. Good cricket is on display in Karachi.

